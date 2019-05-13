James (Jim) William Galanie, 59, died May 4, 2019, at his home in Leonardtown, MD, from metastatic prostate cancer.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sheila Galanie; daughter, Stephanie Galanie (husband Ryan Salvador); son, David Galanie; mother, Marcella Galanie; and siblings: Valerie Johnson and John Galanie and their spouses and children. He was predeceased by his father, Charles (Joe) Galanie.

Jim was born in 1959 in Boston, MA. He was valedictorian at Wadsworth Sr. High School in OH, graduated with merit from the U.S. Naval Academy, and earned an M.S. in Aeronautical Engineering at the Naval Postgraduate School. He served in the U.S. Navy as a test pilot, fighter pilot, squadron Commanding Officer, and Air Boss until his retirement in 2005 after 24 years of active duty service. He then worked at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory as a program manager and was selected to Principal Professional staff in 2014.

Jim and Sheila's 35-year marriage, which stood the test of five deployments and his recent illness, was a blessing from God. Jim enjoyed biking, swimming, reading, playing bridge and chess, serving at First Saints Community Church (FSCC), mixing sound for his son's band, and being a little league umpire. He loved his children deeply and was very proud of their accomplishments.

A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, May 11, at FSCC, 25550 Point Lookout Rd., Leonardtown, MD, with visitation at 10:30 and memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be sent to St. Mary's Hospice, FSCC, or USNA. Published in The Enterprise on May 10, 2019