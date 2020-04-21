|
Janet Evans Standish, 70 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on Friday April 17. Born on April 28, 1949 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of George Aloysuis Evans and Bertha Estelle Adams.
Janet is survived by her husband Earnest Standish, Jr. and her son David, and was preceded in death by her son Steven.
Janet lived her entire life in St. Mary's County, growing up on a farm with her brothers Charles and Johnny, and her sister Jean. In 1969, she married Ernie. Earlier this year, they celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary.
Janet was passionate about caring for children. She spent 20 years as a home daycare provider where she nurtured countless babies and toddlers. As a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 2632 in California, MD, she was a Past President and Secretary and often organized children's parties for Easter, Halloween, and Christmas.
In 1997, Janet began working as a contractor at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. She retired last September after supporting the F/18 Program as an administrative assistant for 22 years. She loved being in the work force and supporting the mission of the Navy by helping the pilots and engineers.
In her spare time, Janet enjoyed gardening and crafting. She helped organize reunions for Chopticon High School's second graduating class, the Class of 1967. She earned the name "Hacker Mom" when she wrote her own HTML to create a website for the class.
As a tradition, she made a mean Southern Maryland stuffed ham that family and friends looked forward to every year as well as homemade buckeye candies at Christmas. During the summer, she enjoyed picking steamed crabs with family and friends.
Her family wants to express their deepest thanks to the nurses and doctors at MedStar St. Mary's and Southern Maryland Hospitals who tried to save her life after contracting both COVID-19 and the Flu at the same time. Your bravery and sacrifice are inspiring.
All funeral services will be private at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to either Susan G. Komen in the fight to end breast cancer (komen.org) or sending a check to Helpful Hooves Equine Therapy, 38520 Ah Ha Lane, Avenue, MD 20609. Helpful Hooves is 501(c)(3) dedicated to people with disabilities.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2020