On June 28th, Jeffrey Howard McDonald went to heaven where his older brother Michael awaited him. Jeff tried to be the best son and father that he could. His sons Ian and Garrett McDonald were the joy of his life. He was devoted to his mom Elizabeth A. McDonald and was planning to make a home with her along the river. Jeff grew up on the water and loved spending time in nature fishing, hunting and four-wheeling. He enjoyed going out on the boat and even built his own skiff. He was a master carpenter and enjoyed working alongside of his cousin, Patrick Norris. Like his dad "Mac" McDonald and his sister Sue M. Kezios, he loved to play music, especially with his life-long friend, Danny Carroll. Jeff will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.



