Joan Moore Stammerjohn, 86 of St. Mary's City, passed away peacefully in Lyons, CO on October 31, 2019.
Joan was born December 17, 1932 in Indianapolis, IN to Glen C. Moore and Marie Kovack Moore. She attended College of the Pacific in California.
Joan was married to Navy Commander Robert Stammerjohn for 67 years before her passing. Together they raised six children.
Along with being a wife and mother, Joan worked as a Remax Realtor for nearly 30 years. She also owned a giftshop, Heinley's Country Store, in Alexandria, VA before moving to St. Mary's County in Maryland.
Joan was a member and lector at St. Cecelia Catholic Church. She was a member of Lexington Park Bowling, and during her time as a navy wife, volunteered with Navy Relief organization. She was also active in the Power Squadron for many years.
She enjoyed traveling abroad with her college friend, Joyce, taking altogether 14 trips. Joan also loved painting and sailing.
Joan is survived by her husband, Robert Stammerjohn; sons, David Stammerjohn, and Robert Stammerjohn, Jr.; daughters, Kathleen, Cynthia, Barbara, and Sharon, grandchildren, Jodi, Jennifer, Ryan, and Whitney; great-grandchildren, Bron, Jaden, Pya, Bekam, Salem, Kira, and June; and leaves behind her beloved dog, Rascal.
A celebration of life service, per Joan's request, was held in the Irish tradition. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice.org in Joan's memory. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in The Enterprise from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019