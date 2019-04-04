It is with great sadness we announce the passing of John H. Reynolds at the Washington Hospital Center on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 77. He joins his parents, John "Jack" and Edna "Polly" Reynolds; his sister, Martha "Skip" Rose; and his brother, Richard Reynolds, in a warm family reunion in the afterlife.

Better known as "Jack" to his wife, brothers, and friends, "Dad" to his kids, and "B-Dad" to his grandchildren and great grandson, he has left a legacy of how to be an ordinary guy and do it extraordinarily well. He loved his family above all other things and never turned down the opportunity to spend time with them.

He took great pride and joy in being a fixer and maker of things, spending hours out in his wood shop and emerging with something beautiful. He fixed items that were broken and restored beauty to others that had lost their shine. He then gave those things away to those he loved, and recipients are blessed to be surrounded by the fruits of his labor of love that will live on in his absence.

Jack spent over 40 years as a pressman at the McArdle Printing Company, working alongside his brothers, son, son-in-law, nephew, and friends. Upon retirement he landed a 15-year-plus dream job in the Office of Land Records for St. Mary's County, as the token male in an office full of smart, talented women whom he adored.

A Hall of Fame athlete himself and a native of Washington, DC, he loved DC sports and considered himself very fortunate to have seen his Redskins win a few Super Bowls and his Capitals finally lift the Stanley Cup. Family members know that he will be using his position in the afterlife to help his beloved Nationals achieve success as well. When the Nats get there, we will all say "Thanks Dad."

He will forever be loved and missed by his wife of over 52 years, Gayle; and his children: Stacy (and husband Bill) Oosterink; Jack (and wife Susannah) Reynolds; his grandchildren: Ashley, Kylie, Maddie, Bradley, Abigail, Lyndsey, Samantha, Jimmy; and his great grandson, Jake, could never have asked for a better "B-Dad."

He was the much loved older brother to Tommy (and wife Bonnie); Gary (and wife Bobbe); Eddie Reynolds; and he will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and many good friends.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650 on April 8, from 5 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you do what he would have done by making a difference at home. Please make a donation in his name to your favorite local charity, hug your loved ones tight, and smile every chance you are given.

Condolences to the family may be made at: www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary