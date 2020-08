Or Copy this URL to Share

John P. Young, Sr., 95, passed away on August 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Agnes Lillian and 12 devoted children. Public visitation will begin at 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 28297 Old Village Rd, Mechanicsville, MD. Interment to follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, (Helen) Mechanicsville, MD. The mass and interment will be private to the immediate family by invitation only.



