John Robert "Bob" Coulby passed away on April 1, 2019, at the age of 83. He died from liver cancer and passed so quickly that this was a shock for everyone. At the time of his death, he lived in Leonardtown but was a resident of Newburg for over 70 years.

Bob was predeceased in death by his parents: Edgar M. and Irene Stine Coulby; wife, Elvira Iannone Coulby; and brothers: Harry and James Coulby. He is survived by his wife, Jean Guy Coulby; daughters: Patti Kidwell, Debra Coulby; grandson, Doug Kidwell; and great granddaughters: Samantha and Jessica Kidwell. Bob is also survived by stepsons: David and Martin Guy; step daughter, Starr Turner; seven step grandchildren; and three step great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brothers: Howard, Adrian, Charles, Joseph, Phillip, Edgar; and his sisters: Mary, Betty, and Lorraine. He is survived by many, many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and close friends.

Bob served in the United States Army from 1953-1956. He was a night manager/bartender at the old 301 Ranch in Waldorf when the slot machines were a big draw. He worked at the Naval Ordinance Station in Indian Head for approximately 50 years as a Pump Plant Operator.

Everyone loved Bob. He always had a joke, a story, and when he started talking with his hands, watch out. He enjoyed cutting grass, walking, cooking, and working outside. Years ago, he fished in the Wicomico River and peddled his fish in the local neighborhood and was known as the "Fish Man".

Viewing will be on Sunday, April 7, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. Funeral on Monday, April 8, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial at Christ Church Wayside.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Hospice, or the Newburg Fire Department and Rescue Squad.

Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 5, 2019