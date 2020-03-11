|
John Irvin Ward, 71, fondly known as Jack, lost his 11-year battle with on March 9, 2020. He was born on July 29, 1948 to Wayne E. and Violet (Redenbaugh) Ward in Omaha, Nebraska. Graduating from Ralston High School in 1966 Jack earned a bachelor's degree from Wayne State College in 1970. He became a Naval Flight Officer (NFO) in 1976, flying EA-6B "Prowlers" before transitioning to Public Affairs. In 1993 Jack earned his MBA and, upon retiring in 1994 from the Navy, a master's degree in Operations Research Management led to his position as a cost analyst with NAVAIR in Southern Maryland. Southport, NC became home following his retirement in 2015. While his career took he and wife Amy to interesting places and instilled a love for travel, Jack was happiest at home working on his cars or doing home improvement projects. He was the ultimate "jack of all trades", and was able to fix almost anything. In retirement, Jack and Amy were able to travel by RV to Alaska, take a river cruise through Germany, a train tour of Switzerland and explore Ireland. Jack leaves his wife of 41 years, Amy (Groves) Ward and two children, Kimberly Martin (Lane) and Katherine Wilson (Zackary), as well as five wonderful grandchildren: Olive, Uma, Wilder, Veda and Arden. His twin brother Jim and youngest brother Richard also survive him. His sister Marie Michelle Ward predeceased him. Jack's celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. James Chapel, 3620 St. James Drive, Southport, NC, with a reception to follow. Internment will be at a later date in Maine. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jack's memory to: Lower Cape Fear LifeCare (https://lifecare.org) or Be The Match Foundation (https://www.bethematchfoundation.org). Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2020