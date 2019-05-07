|
|
Johnnie Mae Hawkins, 74, of Scotland, MD, passed away on May 3, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Raymond Hawkins; children: Andra Hawkins, Rita Hawkins, Darius Hawkins; granddaughter, Kalista Hawkins; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 20770 Seth Court, Callaway, MD. Interment at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.
Arrangements by Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home.
Published in The Enterprise on May 8, 2019