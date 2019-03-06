Home

Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home Pa
30195 Three Notch Rd
Charlotte Hall, MD 20622
(301) 472-4400
Jonathan Paul Picciotta

Jonathan Paul Picciotta Obituary
Jonathan Paul Picciotta, 58, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 25, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on March 3, 1960 to Jean Owen Picciotta and Paul Matthew Picciotta.
Jon is survived by his wife, Pamela Perry Picciotta; daughter, Stephanie Lorraine Picciotta; father, Paul M. Sr.; step-mother, Wendy Picciotta; and siblings.
Jonathan enjoyed his job as an Electronics Technician and loved tinkering with anything mechanical, especially cars and motorcycles, riding his Harley, and spending time with his family and dogs.
Services to Celebrate Jon's Life will be held on Saturday, March 9 at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Family will receive visitors from 2-4 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made to The American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006.
Condolences to the family may be made at: www.brinsfieldfuneral.com
Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2019
