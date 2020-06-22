passed away on June 19, 2020 at Med Star St. Mary's Hospital. Joseph was born on March 23, 1934 in Mechanicsville, Maryland to the late James Dudley and Alice Elizabeth Holt. Joseph is survived by his wife of 65 years Dorothy (Sis) and 7 of their children - Joseph Jr. predeceased him, 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews as well as a host of cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday June 25, 2020 from 9am to 10:30am at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 28297 Old Village Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 . The funeral will be limited to family only. Services Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, 20605 Aquasco Rd. Aquasco, MD. www.Adamsfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 22, 2020.