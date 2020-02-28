|
Joseph Spencer Scriber, Sr., 89 of Hollywood, MD, entered into eternal rest on February 20, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorris Somerville Scriber. He is survived by his children, Thomas Brooks (Mary) of Clinton, MD, Joseph Spencer Scriber, Jr. (Ursula) of Waldorf, MD, Gail Thomas (Randy) of St. Leonard, MD, Annette Scriber and Stephon Scriber (Sonji), both of Hollywood, MD; step-children, Charles Carter (Tanji) of Clements, MD, Robert Carter (Leslie) and Renee Price (JW Price, Sr.), both of Mechanicsville, MD; sister, Anna Adams of La Plata, MD; sisters-in-law, Diane Scriber of Hollywood, MD and Patricia Scriber of Great Mills, MD, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation at 9 am; Mass at 11 am; Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43950 St. John's Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to www.UCAConline.org.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 28, 2020