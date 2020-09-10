1/1
Joseph Thomas "Tommy" Bailey
1946 - 2020
Tommy Bailey, 74, passed away on September 8, 2020.

He leaves behind the love of his life Frances Bailey. Together they celebrated over 56 years of marriage. In addition to his loving wife, Frances, Tommy is also survived by his daughters Lisa Curro (Chris) and Donna Bailey; his three grandchildren Rylan, Alex, and Sehee; his sisters Linda Davis (Bernie), Cathy Garner (Jimmy), Gloria Tippett (Drew), Corrine Bailey, and Laurie Klein; his brother Alan Bailey (Debbie); and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is proceeded in death by his sons Joseph Bailey and Tom Bailey; daughter Bonnie Bailey; father John R. Bailey, Sr.; mother Mary A. Bailey; and brother Robbie Bailey.

His greatest joy was being with his family, playing cards, smoking a cigar, camping, and eating crabs.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 10, 2020.
