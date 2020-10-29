On Tuesday, October 27, 2020 (age 79), Joyce Ann Blair Blanch peacefully passed at her home in Woodbridge, VA. Preceding her in death were her husband, Frank J. Blanch Jr.; her parents Mildred and Herman Blair; and her sister Frances Tippett.



Joyce was the devoted mother of Tracey Bowler, Mary Jones, Francey Eme, Bobby Blanch (wife Lisa) and Nancy Blanch (long term boyfriend Bill). In addition to her children, Joyce is survived by her companion George Burnett, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and her nephews Dike and Tommy Tippett.



Joyce started her career at the FBI before raising her five children and, once all were grown, she worked for food services with Prince William County for 16 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends including beach trips, holiday gatherings, sibling sleep overs and daily visits from her children, grandchildren and friends. Joyce was known as Mom to many others and always put others needs before her own.



The family will receive family and friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Boulevard Dale City, VA 22193 where service will be held at 12 p.m. followed by interment at Sacred Heart Church Cemetery in Bushwood, MD 20618.



