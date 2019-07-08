Louis Theodore Miller Jr. of Aquasco, died peacefully on June 30, 2019, at age 81, surrounded by his loving family.

Lou is survived by his beloved wife, Rita; his sons: Louis Theodore Miller III, Timothy Lee Miller (Kathleen), David Ross Miller (Linda), Raymond Douglas Miller (Pamela); 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brothers: James Lemuel Miller of West Virginia and Marvin Carol Miller of North Carolina. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Louise Miller Apperson.

Lou was born on August 14, 1937 in Hillside, MD, to the late Louis Theodore Miller Sr. and the late Margaret Irene Hedges Miller. He married Rita Elizabeth McPherson on July 11, 1959.

Lou was a heavy equipment parts salesman. He enjoyed bowling, traveling, going to casinos, and spending time with his family. Lou was a parishioner at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Baden, and was member of the Knights of Columbus.

Lou's Life Celebration Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9th at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD, with Prayers recited at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10th at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 17502 Horsehead Road, Brandywine, MD 20613.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lou's name may be made to: St. Michael's Catholic Church, or to

Online condolences to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD. Published in The Enterprise on July 10, 2019