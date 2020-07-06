Margaret Ellen Prichard Salsberg
Whitesboro
1933-2020
Margaret Ellen Prichard Salsberg, 86, passed away on June 25, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare. She was born on October 9, 1933 in Princeton, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Marvin and Jeanette (Janet) McConahy Prichard, of Matawan, NJ. Marge graduated from Douglas College of Rutgers University.
She taught Elementary and high school art, and then, went to work as Director of Teen Programs at the NYC Lexington Ave. YWCA. She loved working with theses teenagers, most of whom were from the streets, and many had nowhere else to go.
She married her college sweetheart, David Salsberg of Rivervale, NJ in 1958. They moved to Utica, where she devoted her time to raising three children.
After relocating to southern Maryland, Marge began painting on driftwood. She would turn the knots, cracks and scars in the wood into a rabbit, cat or whatever she saw. She sold her art at craft shows throughout the metropolitan D.C. area and Annapolis, Md.
When the family moved back to Utica, she volunteered at the campaign of County Executive Jack Plumley, and became the office manager at the Oneida County Republican Committee.
She will be missed by her devoted husband of 61 years, David; her son Jay of Whitesboro, her daughter and son-in-law Ellen and John Bidell of Voorheesville, NY; her son and daughter-in-law Edward and Nancy of Clark Mills, NY; her sister Sally Bush of Ayer, M; her grandchildren Emma Bidell of Voorheesville, NY; Caden Salsberg of Clark Mills, NY; Monique Bidell of Boston, MA; and many nieces and nephews.
Her family will receive relatives and friends at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc., 40 Main St. Whitesboro, NY on Saturday, July 11 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM. Due to State restrictions we ask for your patience as we try to accommodate those coming to support the Salsberg family. We are operating at 33% capacity and can only allow 15 people to enter the building as 15 exit, masks must be worn and social distancing must be followed. We will also be implementing contact tracing as you enter the building.
Please consider donations in her memory to Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St. Utica, NY 13502. (www.stevens-swan.org
)
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com