Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Margaret Joyce High


1948 - 2020
Margaret Joyce High Obituary
Margaret Joyce High, of Welcome, MD, passed on March 10, 2020. Joyce was employed by the St. Mary's County Public School system; teaching Social Studies at Chopticon High School from 1978 until her retirement in July 1, 2009.

Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Ananias High (Blue); children, Robert (Chris) and Sherrie, and her adopted sister, Gail Hogue.

Service on Tuesday, March 17, 2020; Visitation - 10 am; Service - 11 am; Zion Baptist Church, 8105 Annapolis Woods Road, Welcome, MD. Interment - Cheltenham Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2020
