Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home Pa
30195 Three Notch Rd
Charlotte Hall, MD 20622
(301) 472-4400
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Clancy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann (Nye) Clancy


1940 - 2019
Send Flowers
Mary Ann (Nye) Clancy Obituary
Mary Ann Clancy, 79, of Mechanicsville, MD peacefully passed away on October 6, 2019 at home with her family.

Mary was born on July 26, 1940 in Weston, OH, to the late Robert Edward Nye and Sarah Melinda Justice Nye.

After moving west to southern California and graduating from Chula Vista High School, Mary's attractive beauty and vivacious spirit led her to spend her late teen years modeling in local fashion shows and entering beauty pageants when she caught the eye of Army private August Clancy. They married in 1960. Mary went on to earn her Associates Degree in Psychology in 1976 from Southwestern College at the same time she and Augie decided to divorce. Mary finally settled in Maryland in 1986 and retired from a position at Pathways, Inc. in 2010 as a Rehabilitation Associate where she devoted her time to the care of the mentally ill.

Mary is survived by her children: Alisa Clancy-Baker of San Bruno, California, Julia Redding of Mechanicsville, Maryland, Paul Clancy of Tucson, Arizona, and David Clancy of Louisville, Kentucky; her sisters Kaye Shaman of Placerville, California and Sharon Haynie of Great Mills, Maryland; 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Lawrence Nye.

Services were held Thursday, October 10, 2019.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Hospice of St. Mary's, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.