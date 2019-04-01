Mary Catherine Mileto, 97, of Hollywood died March 30, 2019, at her home.

Born July 26, 1921, in Hanover, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Louis William Smith and Frances Adams Smith. She was the wife of Louis Anthony Mileto, whom she married Oct 22, 1949, in Hanover. He preceded her in death on March 28, 1987. She was also preceded in death by twin sons, David and Gerard, who died in infancy in 1961.

She is survived by her 10 children: Celeste Mileto (Stewart) of Chestertown, Christopher Mileto of Atlanta, Karen Byrne (Dave) of New Britain, Pa., Mark Mileto of La Plata, Frank Mileto (Sandra) of Millbrook, Ala., Louis W. Mileto (Susan) of Leonardtown, Marianne Corrigan (Mike) of Hollywood, Cecilia Sarlo (Ignazio) of California, Annette Morgan (Donnie) of Hollywood and Michelle Parcel (Jim) of Franklin, Tenn. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Mileto graduated from St. Vincent Parish High School and entered the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps training at the former Providence Hospital in Washington, D.C. She served as a registered nurse until her marriage. When her children were grown, she returned to the nursing profession until her retirement.

Mrs. Mileto was a loving wife, mother and homemaker known for her cooking and baking skills. She was a woman of great faith and a devoted, lifelong Catholic. She was a parishioner of St. John Francis Regis Church in Hollywood, where she served as a lector and Eucharistic minister for many years. She devoted her retirement years to many volunteer pursuits, serving as a reading tutor with the St. Mary's County Literacy Council, driving for Meals on Wheels, and working with Helping Hands Food Pantry and Hospice of St. Mary's. She enjoyed traveling, tending her garden and spending time with her family. She was an avid reader and Scrabble player in her later years. She was a wonderful example of living a life of faith and service, and was a gentle and loving presence in the lives of all who knew her.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, with prayers recited at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 6, at 11 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Church with the Rev. Raymond F. Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery with Michael Sarlo, Gabriel Sarlo, David Mileto, Kyle Corrigan, Brendan Byrne, Samuel Morgan, Wyatt Parcel, Christopher Parcel and Will Parcel serving as pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be made to the perpetual adoration chapel project at St. John's, Hospice of St. Mary's and/or A Community That Shares (ACTS). Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary