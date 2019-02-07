Home

Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home Pa
30195 Three Notch Rd
Charlotte Hall, MD 20622
(301) 472-4400
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home Pa
30195 Three Notch Rd
Charlotte Hall, MD 20622
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home Pa
30195 Three Notch Rd
Charlotte Hall, MD 20622
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home Pa
30195 Three Notch Rd
Charlotte Hall, MD 20622
View Map
Mary Edsel Copsey
Mary Edsel Copsey (nee Herbert), 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at St. Mary's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, MD. She was born June 17, 1926 in Hughesville to the late Richard and Mary (Burch) Herbert.
Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, James W. (Mickey) Copsey, in 2016; and her brother, Richard Edward Herbert, in 2017. She is survived by her three daughters: Barbara Morgan (Glen Burnie, MD); Linda Cairns (Mechanicsville, MD); Kathy Rose (Shawnee, OK); son-in-law, Richard Cairns (Mechanicsville, MD); sister-in-law, Mary Alma Herbert (Charlotte Hall, MD); seven grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren; and three nieces.
Mary was a life-long resident of Charlotte Hall, MD, who loved gardening and who supported and assisted in the day-to-day operations of her husband's business, Mickey's Shell. In her later years, a phone call, a card or a visit was all it took to put a smile on her face.
Family and friends are invited to Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, on Friday, February 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. to Celebrate the Life of Mary Copsey. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 10 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., followed by interment at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.
Condolences to the family may be made at: www.brinsfieldfuneral.com
Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 8, 2019
