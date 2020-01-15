|
Mary Jayne Pembroke, 93, of Valley Lee, MD passed away Wednesday, December 11,2019 at Covenant Woods Retirement Home in Mechanicsville, VA where she had been a resident for 10 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Hebb Pembroke in 2001 and is survived by her two sons, Bob and Jim and their families including seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Among her many talents and hobbies, she was an inspiring and highly regarded teacher and science department head at GMHS for more than 25 years and an award winning florist and Garden Club Member. After retirement, she spent most of her time managing the resident store at Cedar Lane Senior Living Community and taking care of the family farm in Valley Lee. She had also been very active in both congregations at Church of the Ascension and St. George's Episcopal Churches. She will be warmly remembered by all that she touched for her lifelong devotion of compassionate support and care for her family, friends and students.
Her family has planned a celebration of life and interment of her ashes at St. George's Episcopal Church in Valley Lee on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations directly to St. George's Episcopal Church-Maintenance Fund, PO Box 30, Valley Lee, MD 20692.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 10, 2020