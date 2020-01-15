Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brinsfield Funeral Home Pa
22955 Hollywood Rd
Leonardtown, MD 20650
(301) 475-5588
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pembroke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jayne Pembroke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jayne Pembroke Obituary
Mary Jayne Pembroke, 93, of Valley Lee, MD passed away Wednesday, December 11,2019 at Covenant Woods Retirement Home in Mechanicsville, VA where she had been a resident for 10 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Hebb Pembroke in 2001 and is survived by her two sons, Bob and Jim and their families including seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Among her many talents and hobbies, she was an inspiring and highly regarded teacher and science department head at GMHS for more than 25 years and an award winning florist and Garden Club Member. After retirement, she spent most of her time managing the resident store at Cedar Lane Senior Living Community and taking care of the family farm in Valley Lee. She had also been very active in both congregations at Church of the Ascension and St. George's Episcopal Churches. She will be warmly remembered by all that she touched for her lifelong devotion of compassionate support and care for her family, friends and students.

Her family has planned a celebration of life and interment of her ashes at St. George's Episcopal Church in Valley Lee on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations directly to St. George's Episcopal Church-Maintenance Fund, PO Box 30, Valley Lee, MD 20692.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -