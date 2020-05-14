Mary Lynette Foster Corbett, age 80, a resident of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on May 8, 2020. She had recently been battling multiple health issues and succumbed to COVID-19 at Laurel Hospital.



Mary is survived by her three sons: Jerry Corbett (Frank Pilato) of Waldorf, MD; Doug Corbett, of Charlotte Hall, MD; and Steve (Theresa) Corbett of Laurel, MD; her sister, Jane Connors of Pinnacle, NC; nephews: John (Tori) and Michael (Carol) Rush; niece, Kelly (Doug) Kroll as well as six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Lois Foster and her sister, Alice Rush.



Born on March 6, 1940 in Gary, WV, Mary moved to Montgomery County, MD as a youth and graduated from Montgomery Blair High School in 1958. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education from University of Maryland, College Park in 1982 and a Master of Science in Curriculum and Education from Western Maryland College in Westminster, Maryland in 1993. In her early career she taught SAT Preparatory Courses at Charles County Community College while serving as an English teacher at La Plata High School in Charles County. In 1984 she transferred to Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, where she worked as an English teacher, greatly contributing to the annual development of the year book and supporting the Drama Club. Through hard work and dedication, she advanced to serve as the Head of the English Department and retired in 2008 after 26 years with the Maryland Board of Education. Mary was as dedicated to being an educator as she was at taking care of her three boys and her grandson, Justin Corbett.



Mary and her family moved to La Plata, MD in 1975 where they grew tobacco and worked on renovating the farm house they lived in while she continued to move her career forward. Mary and her family were very involved with the La Plata United Methodist Church and 4-H during this time. She directed youth choirs, played the piano and helped to involve her boys in many activities in the church, including Methodist Youth Fellowship, Choir and Bell Choir. In 1990, Mary moved to her home in Charlotte Hall, Maryland where she would continue to advance her career and see her boys mature and grow up to be the men they are today.



Mary was an avid reader. She enjoyed history, biographies, and keeping up on the latest news through various newspapers and magazines. She particularly enjoyed the writings of Mark Twain and William Shakespeare and amassed a voluminous collection of classic literature in her Charlotte Hall home. Mary also enjoyed cooking and exploring new and different recipes. She never shied away from a cooking challenge, producing new and adventurous meals. She served many meals to family and friends, often using her fine china, silver and glassware to set an elegant and relaxed atmosphere for her guests.



Due to the ongoing pandemic, Mary will be cremated and the family will plan a Memorial Service at a later date in North Carolina where she will be laid to rest amongst her parents, sister and other family members.



