Mary Moran

Mary Margellen Howard Moran, 65 of Leonardtown, MD, formerly of Alexandria, VA passed away on October 1, 2020 after a battle with cancer with her family by her side.
Mary was born on May 4, 1955 in North Hollywood, CA to the late John Wayne "Jack" Howard and Gloria Ruth Parker Koehler.
Mary moved to St. Mary's County, Md in 2000, and she called Leonardtown her home for the past 15 years. She was an avid gardener and loved spending time creating beauty outdoors during her free time. Mary had an insatiable passion for learning. She was a frequent patron of used book stores, and she earned a Bachelors degree and double Masters degree from University of Maryland. Mary retired in June from the General Services Administration (GSA) as a Contracting Officer after a remarkable career in the Federal Government that ultimately led to her receiving with an unlimited warrant.
Mary served as Regent and Treasurer of the Major William Thomas Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She was indefatigable genealogist, discovering she had ancestors in the Mayflower colonists, patriots of the American Revolution, Union Army Civil War Veterans. She shared this passion for history as a member of many Historical Societies.
Mary lived a spiritual life, finding heaven on earth through her travels and time in nature. She was baptized in 2005 at Christ Church in Chaptico, Md.
Mary is survived by her children, Patrick Moran of Alexandria, VA, Dorothy Moran of Leonardtown, MD, Michael Howard of Corpus Christi, TX; her grandchildren, Mariella Moran of Alexandria, VA, Keira Howard, of Corpus Christi, TX, and Kortlynn Jo Howard, of Corpus Christi, TX; her sister, Laurie Kuwazaki, of Wasilla, AK; and her partner of seven years, Michael Hallett. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Family will receive friends on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Mary will be will be laid to rest at Charles Memorial Gardens.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.
Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.