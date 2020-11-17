Mary Virginia Owens, 97, of Lewisburg, TN, died on Monday, November 9, 2020 at NHC Lewisburg.
Private celebrations of life are planned for family and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in her honor.
Born on August 26, 1923 in Waldo, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Luther Hulet Black and the late Dora Virginia Crutchfield. She enjoyed traveling, reading, attending the red hat club, and TOPS.
Survivors include her children, Bill (Kathy) Owens of Lewisburg, TN, Jim (Mary) Owens of Moab, UT, Nancy Sisson of White Plains, MD, Francis Reynolds of Charlotte Hall, MD, Ronnie (Denice) Reynolds and Patti Murphy of La Plata, MD; grandchildren, Amanda (Rusty) Murphy, Tony Lynch, Wesley Dalton (Shannon) Southall, Jimmy Owens, Francis (Erica) Sisson, Christine (Daniel) Alexander, Molly Reynolds, Katie (Patrick) Cox, Merissa Reynolds, Terri (Jason) Hawk, Liz Murphy, Wilson Murphy; 17 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death by her husband, William Anthony Owens of Leonardtown, MD, 2nd husband, Francis Lee Reynolds of Leonardtown, mother, father, siblings, Edward Black, Annie Ruth Close, Terra Hanson, and Dora "Girlie" Ragsdale.
Bills-McGaugh & Hamilton Funeral Home & Crematory in Lewisburg, TN is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. Condolences may be offered online at www.billsmcgaugh.com
.