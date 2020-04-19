|
|
Maryann Reibsome, 74 of Lexington Park, MD, passed away at her home on April 17, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Helen Coates and Louis Bramley. Maryann is survived by her son Stephen Reibsome (Denise) of Leonardtown, MD and her daughter Barbara Reibsome King of Lusby, MD. She is also survived by her brother George Bramley of South Abington, PA; grandchildren, Daniel King (Hollie) of Park Hall, MD, Stephanie King of St. Helena Is., SC, Amber Reibsome of Granger, IN, Amanda Shields of Leonardtown, MD; and two great-grandchildren, Erik and Drew.
Final arrangements were provided by Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home. She was laid to rest at Charles Memorial Gardens on April 20, 2020.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 22, 2020