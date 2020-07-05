1/1
Mayowa Chinedum Ojo
1989 - 2020
Omomayowa Chinedum Ojo, passed away April 9th, 2020 while doing one of his favorite activities: traveling. Mayowa was the eldest child of Mrs. Agathachristy Ojo and the late Dr. Valentine (Val) Ojo.

He attended Little Flower Catholic School, St. Mary's Ryken and Leonardtown High School. In 2013, he graduated with dual honors in International Business and Computer Informatics from the University of Glasgow in Scotland, UK.

Mayowa was a multi-media expert, artist, and entrepreneur who enjoyed helping his friends and family reach their fullest potential. He was a passionate member of the Washington, D.C. creative community and supported many Black-led art initiatives and events. Mayowa traveled widely, living and working in over 20 cities and 10 countries, making friends around the globe and sharing his journeys and lessons online.

The Memorial/Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Friends and well-wishers are encouraged to join virtually by RSVPing at the following link: https://bit.ly/MayowaMemorial.

Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 6, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Mayowa C. Ojo. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
N. Persaud
Neighbor
