Michael Thomas George, 65, of Lexington Park, MD, died peacefully in the morning hours of Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center of Annapolis, MD, with his loving family at his side.

He was born Dec. 8, 1953 in Cheverly, MD, and was a son of the late Arville Thomas and Patricia (Leech) George, also preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Chrisman George.

Survivors include his wife, Ann George; his children: Jennifer Brown, Karen Klawitter (Craig), Patricia Sutherland; his grandchildren: Kyla Brown, Chad Brown, Mackenzie Klawitter, Trevor Payne, Rylan Payne, Colby Payne; his sister, Molly Stone-Bibb (Lee); brothers: Mark George (Kelly), Jason George (Stephanie); his nieces: Taylor George, Autumn George, Gabrielle George; and his nephews: Earl Stone Jr., Anthony Stone, Kristian George and Noah George.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, March 16 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 8011 Rosaryville Road, Upper Marlboro, MD. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the service will begin at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital for Children in memory of Mike at this link: www.giftfunds.stjude.org/michaelgeorge

Professional services have been provided to the family with the guidance of Smith Funeral & Cremation Care of Morgantown, WV.

Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2019