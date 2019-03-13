Morris Leo "Bud" Lewellyn, 81, of California, MD, passed away March 9, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family and longtime friend.

He was born on Nov. 25, 1937 in Ogilvie, MN, to the late Leo D. Lewellyn and Elsie Morris Lewellyn.

Bud proudly served his country from 1956 to 1960 in the United States Army. On Feb. 26, 1983, he married his beloved wife, Elaine S. Lewellyn, in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated over 36 wonderful years of marriage. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Bud worked as a computer engineer for 40 years, 33 at Sperry/Unisys Corporation. Following retirement, Bud worked with the disabled at The Center for Life Enrichment. He was an avid sports fan and quite the athlete in his younger years. Bud will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

In addition to Bud's beloved wife, he is also survived by his children: Thomas Lewellyn, of Sartell, MN; Timothy Lewellyn, of Cape Coral, FL; Lara Lewellyn, of Richmond, VA; two grandchildren: Stephanie, Timothy Jr.; and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Marjorie White, George Lewellyn, Milt Lewellyn and Darrell Lewellyn.

Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at: www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

