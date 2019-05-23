Nancy Carolyn Cook Williams, 73, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away at Georgetown University Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. on May 8, 2019, from Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Kimberly "Kim" (Williams) Yost and Michael "Mike" Williams her two loving children were present when she passed.

Nancy was born Feb. 23, 1946 in Asheboro, NC. Her parents, William "Bill" and Maude Cook predeceased her as well as her siblings: Odell Cook, Billy Cook, Jessie Cook, Jimmie Cook, Sue (Cook) DeHart, Juanita (Cook) Mackenzie and Dorothy Cook.

Nancy is survived by her children: Kimberly "Kim" (Williams) Yost, Melvin Yost Jr. (Kim's spouse), Michael "Mike" Williams, Mandy (Whiteman) Williams (Mike's spouse); grandchildren: Megan Williams, Bradleigh Williams, Jack Williams, Gloria Yost; and her former spouse, James (Jim) Williams.

Nancy loved her family and friends; she was always looking out for them. Nancy made sure that they were taken care of before she was. Even in death she did the same; she donated her body to science. Nancy wanted to help doctors find a cure for Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), which had plagued her for many years, or help save someone else's life. She always told the kids, "I won't need my body, let us help someone else."

A Celebration of Life picnic will be held at 20937 Branchwood Court, Lexington Park, MD 20653 on June 1, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Second Hope Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 137, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or you may PayPal to [email protected] Published in The Enterprise on May 24, 2019