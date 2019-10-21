|
Natasha Clarice Finn passed away October 6, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Natasha was born on August 8, 1978 in Boulder Colorado to Maurice and Diana Pritchard Finn, sister of Nick and Brad. Natasha is survived by her children Rylan and Riana of Iowa, her father Maurice (Patti), brothers Nick (Amber) and Brad, her Aunt Becky, Uncles Shane Finn, and Rickey (Sharon) Pritchard, she also had many cousins and 2 nieces.
Natasha is predeceased by her mother Diana, grandparents Perry and Marlene Pritchard, Pat and Mary Finn, Uncles Mark Finn and Pat Pritchard.
When Natasha's mother passed away in 1993, her Uncle Pat and Aunt Louise went to Iowa and brought Natasha back to Leonardtown MD where she graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1996.
Natasha was fun loving and so full of life and will be missed by many.
There will be a life celebration held in Cedar Rapids on November 3, 2019.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 25, 2019