Page Tolleson Faust left this world to join her Lord for eternity on June 30, 2020 after a short illness. She was the daughter of Jesse Wilson Tolleson and Genevieve Morgan Tolleson who preceded her in death. Her brother Raymond Wilson Tolleson (Buddy) also passed before her. She is survived by her husband Frank, daughter Meredith Page Everett (Chris), step-daughter Patricia Lane Faust Yesolitis (Charles), granddaughters Amelia Madison Cook (Jonathan), Pressley Everett, Emily Britt, Eva Yesolitis, and Sophia Yesolitis, a grandson Austin Britt, and Amelia and Jonathan's daughter Everleigh Cook, the first great granddaughter. Also surviving are her two loving sisters Ann T. Beane and Judith T. Clarke (Bruce), sister-in-Law Alice Tolleson and brother-in-law Pete Faust (Ellen). She also has a host of loving nephews, nieces, and friends.



After graduating from Longwood College (now University) in 1962 she taught in Virginia schools for over thirty years in Prince William, Orange and Louisa Counties. She principally taught English and Drama. She was an Elementary Principal and a Middle and Elementary school Vice Principal, serving over thirty years in education. Page earned a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Virginia in 1973. She was active in civic groups, served briefly as the vice-mayor of Gordonsville, Virginia and spent many years supporting all phases of activity at the Four County Players, a beloved community theatre group in Barboursville, Virginia.



In retirement she acted for many years as a docent at historic Sotterley Plantation in Southern Maryland. She formed and supported, the Patuxent Writers, a group of local fellow writers.



Page's faith was central to her entire life. She attended Mechanicsville Baptist and Gordonsville Baptist Churches serving as choir director at the latter. She attended Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick, VA starting a women's Sunday School class during that time. She then worshipped at Orange Presbyterian Church in Virginia and Patuxent Presbyterian Church in Maryland. She was a Ruling Elder in Orange and a perennial teacher to youth and adult classes in both.



Page loved writing and editing and was published in several magazines and books of poetry and essays.



She was a strong, caring and intelligent women who in later years dealt bravely with dementia. She was in the eyes of her co-workers, friends and especially her family -



"A devout and humble Christian; a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother; a teacher; a sterling wife, a skilled writer and a good, good friend. She will be missed."



A small and brief graveside service at Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville is planned with an abundance of caution due to ongoing health concerns. The family wants all to be safe.



In lieu of flowers anyone wishing to remember her are encouraged to make donation to their local church or alternatively to The Sotterley Foundation in Hollywood, MD. The family is also exploring the establishing of a memorial scholarship for an English Department student at Longwood University.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store