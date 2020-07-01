Patricia Carolyn Griffith Biondi
1929 - 2020
Patricia Carolyn Griffith Biondi, 91, of Ridge, MD, went to be with the Lord June 25, 2020.

She was born April 8, 1929 in Frederick, MD to the late Clyde Griffith and Myra Landella Etchinson Griffith.

Patricia was an active long-time member of First Saints Community Church of Ridge. For many years she was a Girl Scout leader and she taught Sunday school. She loved her cats, researching family genealogy and the history of local Methodist churches. She enjoyed reading her Bible and spending time with loved ones. She was known for her compassion, well-timed cards, coconut cakes and pecan sticky buns.

Patricia is survived by her children: Steve Biondi, Carole Biondi Woodburn (David) and son-in-law Doug Koontz; 7 grandchildren Jason Koontz, Jenna Holmes (Kevin), Stephanie Koontz, Cory Woodburn (Caitlin), MacKenzie Koontz, Ryley Koontz and Madalyn Koontz; three great-grandchildren Kellen Holmes, Emmet Holmes and Evelyn Woodburn; and friends. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Harry James Biondi, Jr, daughter Debbie Koontz and sister Alice Griffith.

A Life Celebration Funeral Service will be celebrated by Pastor Cindy Caldwell at First Saint Community Church, Ridge, MD. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ridge Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680 or United Methodist Women at First Saints Community Church of Ridge, c/o Geri Bryan, P.O. Box 21, Dameron, MD 20628.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.

Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brinsfield Funeral Home Pa
22955 Hollywood Rd
Leonardtown, MD 20650
(301) 475-5588
