Patricia Jean "Patty" Burch Fisher, 70, died Friday, March 22, 2019 in Mechanicsville, MD, surrounded by her children, at the home she once shared with the love of her life, Gregory Thomas Fisher, who preceded her in death a few short years ago and who she has missed greatly during this time.

Patty was born in La Plata, MD, on Nov. 17, 1948, to the late James Clement Burch and Ruth Delma Burch (nee Davis). She was also preceded in death by her step mother, Mary Elizabeth Burch (nee Norris).

Patty was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, known to all her grandchildren as "MomMom". She took great joy in each opportunity to be surrounded by her loved ones from holidays to impromptu gatherings at her house at the top of the hill.

Patty was known for always having a kind word for anyone and a tender heart. She loved and cared for all living creatures, including the many cats she fostered and raised, the birds she fed and watched regularly from her window, and even the deer who frequented her property to receive treats.

She was a unique and irreplaceable soul who leaves behind a void that seems unimaginable, but also leaves a much greater legacy of love and memories to all who knew her.

She is survived by her children: DeDe Pullen (Jeff), of Mechanicsville, MD; Becky Marek (Dave), of Charlotte Hall, MD; Dickie Hammett III, of California, MD; Margo Fisher Antonio (Eddie), of Navarre, FL; and Valerie Fisher, of El Mirage, AZ. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren, her seven great grandchildren and three brothers. Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 27, 2019