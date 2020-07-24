Patricia L. Taylor, 61, of Dameron, MD, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, after an eight month battle with pancreatic cancer, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on September 12, 1958 in Newport, R.I. to Evelyn J. Fenner of Lexington Park, MD and the late Joseph P. Brown.
Pat was employed for many years at Calvert Cliffs Power Plant before joining J.F. Taylor, Inc. and the Pax River DOD contractor community as a Program Analyst supporting F/A-18 Communication Systems programs. She retired in 2014.
On November 24, 2012, Pat married her beloved husband, John F. Taylor, Jr. Together they celebrated over 7 wonderful years of marriage. Pat loved to be outdoors. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, mowing grass, and working in the yard along with planning and cooking for family events. She harvested bountiful gardens and made delicious meals, especially her pierogis. She loved having her kids and grandkids at the house.
In addition to her mother and husband, Pat is also survived by her children: Jesse L. Crews, Tiffany M. Harris (George), John F. Taylor, III (Jessica), Alan C. Taylor (Tori), Sarah M. Taylor (Ariel), and Jan E. Steinberger (David); her brother, Joseph P. Brown, Jr. of Charlotte Hall, MD; her grandchildren: Jacob, Cody, and Logan Harris; Abbie and Jesse Crews; Andres and Bolivar Quinones; J.T., Julia and Jade Taylor; and Leah Steinberger; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her father, she is also preceded in death by her sister, Jackie Brown.
Family received friends for Pat's Life Celebration on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Reverend Jerry Gamrot. The Mass and interment will be private.
Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph Brown, Jesse Crews, George Harris, John Taylor III, Alan Taylor, Ariel Quinones, David Steinberger, and Jesse Harris. Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Harris and Jesse Crews, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Research, 111 Stewart Avenue, Bethpage, NY 11714; American Cancer Association, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 and Hospice of St. Mary's County, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.
