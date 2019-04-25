Robert F. "Whip" Weiland Sr., April 26, 1932 - March 9, 2019, son of George H. Weiland and Lucille Milton Weiland was born in Detroit, Michigan. Bob graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1957 where he met and married the late Frances June Smith that same year; they would have three children together: Robert Jr., Ronald, and Suzanne.

Bob went on to earn a Master's Degree after attending both Princeton University and the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. He then went on to serve his country as a Naval Aviator for more than 20 years. After this distinguished naval career, Bob entered upon a civilian career, eventually becoming Vice President and General Manager at BAE Systems in California, MD, a position he held for 20 years. Bob married Patricia Cooke in 1983, eventually settling in Leonardtown, MD.

Bob is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children: Robert Weiland Jr. (Paige), Suzanne Weiland Williams (Kevin), Sandra Bowman (Ronald); his daughter-in-law, Martha Weiland; as well as eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Weiland.