It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Sean Higgins announces his passing, on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born in Washington, DC, on Jan. 15, 1964 to the late Robert Thomas and Sharon Mae (Leeds) Higgins.

Sean worked as an HVAC technician and was the first to offer help to family or friends when they had problems with their heating and air conditioning systems. He barely charged anything for his labor and really just accepted compensation for the parts needed. He was always so willing to help whenever he could and took much pride in his work. He had a heart of gold and a great sense of humor. He loved to fish and his favorite place to be was on a quiet pier on the water away from the noise of the city.

Sean was pre-deceased by his sister, Rene Temple; and will be lovingly remembered by his fiance, Carolyn Bonner; son, Thomas Matthew; by his brothers and sisters: Bonnie Harris (Robert), Sharrie Booth (Marlowe), Michael Higgins (LaVon), Robbin Bury (John), Rosemary Yestramski (Michael), Daniel Higgins (Maria), and Kerae Joonsar (Bengt). Sean will also be forever remembered by his 28 nieces and nephews; numerous great nieces and nephews; aunts, uncle, cousins, and extended family and friends.

A Memorial Service in memory of Sean was held on Monday, April 1 at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to .