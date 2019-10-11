|
Roland Kenneth Beard Jr. "Rolie", age 95, formerly of Tall Timbers, MD passed away peacefully at his Catonsville residence on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Roland is survived by his four children: Roland K. Beard III (Faylene), Jeffrey L. Beard (June), Leslie C. Roper (Jim) and Jon P. Beard. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Raphaelle Rodzik (Jason), Valerie Beard, Megan Roper and Christian Roper.
Roland was born on August 19, 1924 to Roland K. Beard and Emma Udine Beard (nee Rowland) of Buffalo, NY. He graduated from high school at age 16 and enlisted in the US Army in 1943. He later volunteered for a special duty with the OSS and served in the Pacific (CBI) in southern China. His primary mission was to transmit intelligence related to Japanese troop movement in his assigned areas. Following his honorable discharge in 1946, Roland returned to Clarence NY where he met and married Nancy Kelchlin, a marriage that lasted 58 years. His education included a diploma from the Spartan School of Aeronautics and a BS from the University of Maryland. Roland was first employed by Emerson Electric Manufacturing Company in MO and MD, then enjoyed a long and distinguished career working for the Navy at Patuxent River Naval Air Station. After retiring, they moved to a historic schoolhouse in Castleton, VT to enjoy winter sports, especially skiing. After Nancy's passing in 2005, Roland returned to MD and resided at the Charlestown retirement community.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, October 19 from 2-4 p.m. at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, 7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Red Cross PO Box 37839 Boone, IA 50037-0839/redcross.org; or to the American Legion legion.org
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2019