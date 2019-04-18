Rosemary Barolet Watson, 64, died unexpectantly on the morning of April 15, 2019 in her home in Lumberport, West Virginia. Rosemary lived with pancreatic and breast cancer since 2008. Operations and chemo therapy remitted the breast cancer until it resurged in the last four months. In the fall of 2016, she developed pancreatic cancer and after a "Whipple procedure," she was declared cancer free. In the fall of 2018, the pancreatic and breast cancers returned. She was brave and courageous and kept her positive and upbeat attitude during those months. She was an inspiration to all those who have loved her.

Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Shenan Watson, of West Virginia; her grandson, Bane, of West Virginia; and six siblings: Grace O'Brien, Frank Barolet, Jane Crawley, Margaret Candelaria, John Barolet and Edward Barolet. She was preceded in death by her father, John A. Barolet; mother, Margaret Barolet; and her sister, Kathy Barolet Brice. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Rosemary was born on May 27, 1954 in Leonardtown, MD. She graduated from Little Flower Grade School and from St. Mary's Academy. She attended St. Mary's College.

Rosemary loved to cook and she deeply cared for animals; many of whom she rescued. She was an active member in her church in St. Mary's County and she continued walking in faith until her death on April 15th. Rosemary's charity work included working with the homeless and the poor, and playing her guitar in the choir at church. Her love for the homeless inspired her to knit blankets, hats, scarves and gloves while she resided in West Virginia. She was an avid gardener. Her death was not due to the cancers, but rather other health issues.

A Celebration of her Life will take place (the place and time to be later determined). At that time, in lieu of flowers, wishes are that a donation be sent to in her honor in Memphis, Tennessee, to help children who also live with cancer.