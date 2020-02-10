Home

Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home Pa
30195 Three Notch Rd
Charlotte Hall, MD 20622
(301) 472-4400
Roy Brown Loverin III


1930 - 2020
Roy Brown Loverin III Obituary
Roy Brown Loverin III, 89, of Lothian, MD, passed away on January 27, 2020 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, MD.

Born in Chicago, IL on December 15, 1930, he was the son of the late Roy Brown Loverin and Ruth Alma Dillion.

Roy married Patricia Loverin, and they spent twelve (12) wonderful years of marriage together until her passing in 2010.

He spent twenty-three (23) years as a dedicated member of the United States Air Force where he became a Master Sergeant and retired in 1973.

After his retirement from the Air Force in 1973, Roy started a career working with Capitol Police in the 80's.

Roy is survived by his sons: Michael Roy Loverin of Waldorf, MD and Roy B. Loverin IV of Mechanicsville, MD; his brother-in-law, Robert Sciranko of North Carolina; his grandchildren: Andrew Sciranko, Ashley Brook Sciranko, Matthew Lee Loverin and Lauren Marie Loverin as well as his great grandchild, Kennedy L. Sciranko.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Leigh Sciranko and his sister, Jacqueline Pistello.

Family will receive friends for Visitation on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Rd. Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment will follow at 1:45 p.m. at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , #26 St. Mary's, Post Office Box 788, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Charlotte Hall, MD
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 12, 2020
