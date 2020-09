Or Copy this URL to Share

Sarah Evelyn Gant Hewlett, 97 years old, was called home to eternal rest on Monday, August 31, 2020. Sarah was born in Dameron, MD to the late Mary Peterson Gant and James Elias Gant, on May 14, 1923. Funeral services pending. Contact Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home.



