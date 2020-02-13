Home

POWERED BY

Services
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Two Locations
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD 20601
(301) 632-6624
Resources
More Obituaries for Sterling Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sterling Edward Greene


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sterling Edward Greene Obituary
Sterling Edward Greene, Sr., 80 of Waldorf, MD, passed away on February 9, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Pearl Greene; devoted children, Ronald Greene (Paula), Christine King (Alan), Wilbur Greene (Nadine), Paula Mills, Paulette Young (Harold), Melissa Mills, Vernon (Al) Greene, Gary Greene, Toney Greene and Kenneth Greene (Brandy). He was predeceased by son, Sterling Greene, Jr.

Visitation at 10 am; Mass at 11 am at St. George's Catholic Church, 19199 St. George's Church Rd, Valley Lee, MD. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sterling's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -