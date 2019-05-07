It is with heavy hearts that the family of Steven Michael Reece announce his passing on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Hospice House in Callaway, MD. Steve was born March 9, 1954 in Norton, Virginia. He was a St. Mary's County resident most of his life.

Steve was a bricklayer by trade but knew how to do just about anything. He was the first person that most thought of when something needed to be repaired. He was ready to help whenever he could and took great pride in his work. He had a heart of gold, a caring nature and an unbeatable sense of humor. He loved to fish and loved nothing better than spending time with family and friends. He tried to be a friend to everyone and yes, he was successful in that, too.

Steve was pre-deceased by his father, Joe Donald Reece; his sister, Rita Jo Goddard; and his brother, Joseph Donald Reece Jr.

Steve and his laughter will be missed forever by his family, friends, and his girlfriend, Bridget Hall Johnson; his mother, Ruby Lovetta Reece; and his brothers and sisters and their families: Terry Reece (Julie); Diana Belian MacQuarrie (Ronald); Richard Reece (Denise); and Michelle Waliser (Scott). Steve will be forever remembered by his nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to everyone that spent countless hours, days and nights with him in his last days. His humor, laughter and just being Steve even during that time is unforgettable.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary's. https://www.hospiceofstmarys.org/hospice-house/ Published in The Enterprise on May 8, 2019