1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Tamara Lynn "Tammy" Bennett, 49, of Woodbridge, VA, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Tammy was born on Sunday, April 13, 1969 at St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

Tammy attended St. Mary's Ryken High School (Class of 87), Leonardtown, MD, participating in track and cross country, graduating from Northern High School, Owings, MD.

Tammy was born and raised in St. Mary's County, MD, amongst many loving relatives and friends, until she graduated and moved to Virginia, pursuing her dental assistant career, and later enjoying spending time with family, friends, and her pets.

Tammy's passion of gardening and her "Green Thumb" was a testament to all the care and love she gave to her plants and flowers, a special part of her life. Her home and yard are like a "tropical garden and forest" with so many colors and species of plants, some even from Hawaii!

She always loved animals, especially horses, and her childhood pony, "Moonlight".

Starting at a very young age, and into her early teens, riding English with "Moonlight" and competing in many Horse Shows, Equestrian Events and County Fairs in St. Mary's County - with no fear of jumping - Tammy won many ribbons and trophies.

But above all, she got immense pleasure and happiness just from horseback riding, having no fear of jumping, even if "Moonlight" on occasion did. When he refused, with Tammy encouraging him on, they glided over hurdles together. Both showing so much pride in what they accomplished in the end.

There was her dog "Ginger", followed by "Hunter", "Bullet", and "Jake" â€¦ And now there is her beloved "Dexter" - her "pot belly" pig!

Loved her "Redskins" â€¦ Whether they won or lost! Calling, texting - "GO SKINS!" and/or "HTTR", every game! That was Tammy!!

She enjoyed many motorcycle adventures with Danny, loved riding behind him on the Harley!

Tammy loved the outdoors ... loved camping, boating, traveling, beaches, sunny weather, sunsets ... and fell in love with Key West, Florida, where she spent time with Danny and her family whenever she could. "I'm coming to Key West"!

Tammy is survived by her husband, Daniel Ross "Danny" Bennett, the love of her life. They married on June 10, 2010 and have been enjoying a never-ending "honeymoon" together for almost nine years now. Tammy is also survived by her loving family: her son, Nathan Newlove, of Woodbridge, VA; father, Joseph Van Dalsum Sr., of Fairfax, VA; mother, Sandra Guy Roy and step-father Carl W. Roy II, of Owings, MD; brother, Joseph (Joey) Van Dalsum Jr. (Kim); nephew, August (Auggie) Van Dalsum; niece, Chloe Van Dalsum, of Forest Hill, MD; step-son, Michael Bennett (Tara); and granddaughters: Amanda and Danni, of Dayton, VA.

Tammy's smile and spirit were infectious, so sweet, and always giving of herself to others. She will be missed by many, but memories of her will always make us smile.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: in memory of Tammy. Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2019