Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Hope Church
Chancellor Run Road
Terry Brooks

Terry Brooks Obituary
Terry Brooks, 44, departed this world on Monday, April 8, 2019 in Norfolk, VA. His death was unexpected, cause of death is unknown.
Terry was born to Viola Jones and Theodore Brooks Jr. (deceased) on December 12, 1974 in Calvert County, MD. He was raised by his mother and step father, Maverick Madison.
Terry was educated in St. Mary's County Public Schools. He graduated from Great Mills High School in 1993. Terry loved to draw and skateboard, He was said to be the best artist at Great Mills High School during his time there. His other hobbies were playing chess and checkers.
He married Anna Wheeler in 2006. Terry leaves behind six children: Brenden Phillips, Theodore, Ethan, Christian, Mia and Thrasher Brooks; his parents: Maverick Madison and Viola Jones; three siblings: Joann Pearl Madison Day Lingley, Maverick Madison Jr., Audrey Madison Watson; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Memorial service will be held at the Living Hope Church on Chancellor Run Road on Thursday, April 18 at 11 a.m. Terry will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 17, 2019
