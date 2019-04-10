Theresa Ann McVerry, 63, of Mechanicsville, MD, died peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019, after a sudden, and accelerated battle with Metastatic Liver Cancer.

Born Sept. 29, 1955 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of James Michael and Eleanor Ann McVerry, of Mechanicsville, MD.

In addition to Theresa's parents, she is also survived by her children: Dennis Price (Crystal), of Valley Lee, MD; Jeffrey Price, of Myrtle Beach, SC; sister, Diane Maddox, of Mechanicsville, MD; and her four grandchildren: Lacie Price, Lane Price, Brylee Price and Trevor Price.

She was proceeded in death by her son, Brian Robert Price.

Theresa was of Catholic faith. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and most importantly a 'Grandma'. One of her greatest joys in life was planning family gatherings, taking family photos, attending her grandchildren's various school functions and sporting events throughout St. Mary's County. Theresa especially loved going to Myrtle Beach, SC for family vacations every summer.

Theresa retired Dec. 31, 2011, after 31 years of federal service with the Department of Navy.

A grave site memorial service is being held on Monday, April 22, at Saint Mary's Queen of Peace Cemetery in Helen, MD.

The family is planning a summer Celebration of Life in Theresa fashion; a gathering of family and friends, enjoying family dishes and steamed crabs.