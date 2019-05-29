Thomas Roderick "Roger" Long, 84, of Mechanicsville, MD, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Roger passed away at his home, under the loving care of his family.

Roger was born on May 7, 1935 on DeLaBrooke Manor, near Oraville, MD, to the late James Robert Long and Amy Gertrude Cusick Long. He attended Margaret Brent High School.

He was preceded in death by all his siblings: Paul Leroy "Roy" (Alberta) Long, Bertha L. (Allison) Herbert, J. Robert "Buddy" (Helen) Long, Elizabeth L. "Bessie" (Melvin) Herbert, and John R. "Johnny" (Joan) Long.

In his early years, Roger spent most of his days on the water as a waterman. Being raised at DeLaBrooke Farm, on the Patuxent River, his life was filled with farming, gardening, crabbing and family. He could navigate the water as well as his backyard. Roger later went to work as a pipefitter at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head, MD, where he retired from in 2001.

Roger loved hard crabs, gardening, his pets, an ice-cold beer, and never missed an opportunity to be near the water. He worked hard to support his family and had a great sense of humor. He was kind and was always welcoming to guests.

Roger is survived by his loving wife, Marie; his daughter, Denise Guy (Ricky); and their sons: Kyle Richley Guy and Garrett Roderick Guy. Roger was truly blessed with a beautiful extended family of four stepchildren after his marriage to Marie: Sherry Gayon (Barney), Susie Welch (Marty), Steve Brukardt (Kathy), and Tami Faunce (J.R.), whom shared a very close relationship for over 40 years.

Roger's Memorial Service will be on Saturday, June 8th, at 10 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, MD, with Fr. Tietjen presiding. Interment will be private.

Pallbearers are Jeff Gayon, Nathan Welch, Kyle Guy and Garrett Guy.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of St. Mary's. The family wishes to share a Special Thanks to the Hospice staff for their care and support.

Condolences to the family at: www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD. Published in The Enterprise on May 31, 2019