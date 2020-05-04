Sunrise September 23, 1999 and Sunset April 25, 2020 for Spc. Travion Lamont Peterson. Travion was born in Fort Bragg, NC to Elliott Peterson and Anita Gilliam.



Travion married his high school sweetheart Jayda Barber after Basic Training. They lived happily together in Fort Bragg, NC where he was stationed.



Travion enjoyed spending time with family and friends, eating, rapping, and listening to music. He was loved by anyone who took the time to know him and could light up any room with his infectious smile. He was bright and intelligent with so many dreams for the future and would have made those dreams come true.



Travion is survived by his wife Jayda Barber, his parents Elliott Peterson, Anita Gilliam (Sherman Bush), his siblings Alijah, Shantelle, Shanice, Rayne, Jacob, Cassidy, Shanita, Shaina, Dimitri, Bryn, his nephew D'Angelo, his paternal grandparents Mac A. Peterson and Yong A. Yue and host of loving aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Abraham M. Gilliam and Edna M. Gilliam, and sister Jacori Peterson.



Visitation will be held on Saturday May 9th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Briscoe Tonic Funeral Home, P.A. Mechanicsville, MD 20659.



