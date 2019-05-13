Veronica E. "Ronnie" Davis, 89, of Huntingtown, MD, passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Wife of late Jesse M.T. Davis who passed away in 2000.

Loving mother of four children: Barbara Ryan (Bob), John Davis, Glenn Davis, Alice Benton (Ben); also survived by two sisters: Peggy Schultz, Fran Grenier; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Worked in retail for many years, winning awards for her creative product displays with Drug Fair, CVS, and Drug Emporium.

She loved baking and decorating cakes and gingerbread houses. Her favorite pastime was eating Maryland crabs and writing poetry. She loved taking care of her precious cat she called "gray cat". "Mom/Grandma" was dedicated to family. Through prayers and deeds, she instilled in family the desire to live life as she did with faith in God and humble, kind heart.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Sunday, May 19, from 1-5 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, May 20, 11 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Prince Frederick, MD; with another one hour visitation at 10 a.m. before funeral service. Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Published in The Enterprise on May 15, 2019