Vincent Carl "Ben" Bodecker


1970 - 2020
Vincent Carl "Ben" Bodecker Obituary
April 6, 1970 - April 21, 2020

Vincent was born in Washington, DC; to mother Patricia Anderson and father Joseph Bodecker, Sr. (deceased). He is survived by his mother and brother Joe, niece Jessie, step-father Gus, honorary brother Kenny and honorary aunt Joyce; along with step-siblings Bobby, Jeanne, Kathy, Kim, and Chris. Ben had many health issues and other challenges from birth. But, he was strong and "tuff enough" to overcome adversities in his life, always saying he wanted to "do it his way" ... he was a survivor.

He loved driving and "people watching." He also loved the serenity of being around the water. Ben was a shy and gentle man, and was loved by anyone who took the time to know him. He's in God's arms now and there is no more pain, health issues or loneliness. We will miss him.

All services are private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 29, 2020
