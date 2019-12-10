|
Walter A. Miles, 94, of Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA., formerly of St. Mary's County, Maryland, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at The Glen at Willow Valley.
Born in Princess Anne, Maryland, he was the husband of the late Elizabeth Woollen Miles who died in 1999. He was the son of the late Alfred S. Miles and Louise Powell Miles Henderson.
Mr. Miles was a graduate of Salisbury State Teacher's College. He was employed as a Sanitarian for the Maryland State Department of Health for thirty years, retiring in 1977.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII aboard the U.S.S. Intrepid. He was a former member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Leonardtown, MD. Among his hobbies and interests were playing bridge and golfing.
Surviving are a son, Walter A., Jr., husband of Dr. Sholey Argani, Tacoma Park, MD, a daughter, Eleanor Miles, Ormond Beach, FL, two grandchildren, Zahra and Hanan Miles, a brother, Carroll, husband of Mary Henderson, Hanover, PA, a sister, Margaret Cullins, Silver Spring, MD, and a sister-in-law, June Miles, Salisbury, MD. He was preceded in death by a brother, George Miles.
Interment will be held in the St. James Episcopal Church Memorial Garden in Lothian, MD on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. with The Rev. John Keydel officiating. Kindly omit flowers. If desired memorial contributions may be sent to St. James Episcopal Church, 5757 Solomon's Island Road, Lothian, Maryland 20711.
